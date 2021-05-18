Reveal Day: Grand Ledge and DeWitt earn top two seeds in 59th Dean Shippey Capital Diamond Classic

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – You know the Dean Shippey Capital Diamond Classic is right around the corner when the selection committee gets together to deliberate, and decide, which 10 baseball teams from the Mid-Michigan area are going to make the cut.

It’s better known as ‘reveal day’ and the five-person committee, which consists of very well-known and prominent baseball figures from the Lansing area, ran into a slight hiccup on Tuesday afternoon when it came to releasing the 10-team field.

Due to some key games that still need to be played on Tuesday night the committee only released nine teams. The 10th team will be announced Wednesday at noon.

“Usually by this time our conference schedules are completed and of course now they’re not,” said former Grand Ledge baseball coach Pat O’Keefe who is a part of the Diamond Classic Committee. “Somebody said, ‘Have you ever done this before?’ and we never have done this before, but there have been a few times where the non-conference foes played each other — and it’s been difficult, but to be fair to the teams, and the kids, we’re going to wait until tomorrow.”

Here are the nine teams that will be playing in this year’s tournament:

Grand Ledge DeWitt Williamston East Lansing Pewamo-Westphalia Eaton Rapids Okemos St. Johns Lakewood TBD

Grand Ledge and DeWitt earned the top two seeds and as a result received a first-round bye. They’ll play on Thursday, May 27. The tournament begins on May 24.

The 59th running of the tournament is the first time O’Keefe won’t be coaching in it since 1974.

“I think it’s a very strong field and there are a lot of good teams,” said O’Keefe. “As it always is, it’s going to be a great tournament.”