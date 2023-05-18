PONTIAC, Mich. (WLNS) — The Detroit Arson Commission is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person who started a fire on May 10 at Trademark Liquor & Check Cashing at 1220 Perry St. in Pontiac.
On the morning of May 10, a surveillance video showed the person pouring an unknown substance onto the floor, using a knit cap taken from the store’s counter to ignite the knit cap and the substance, and then running out of the building.
Investigators determined the suspect to be male. He was wearing a ski mask, a lime green safety vest, a long-sleeved shirt, black pants and tan construction boots.
The man is believed to have run to a nearby street, from where he drove off in a dark-colored, four-door Dodge Ram truck.
The suspect and the truck are shown in photos.
If you have information about the person who started the fire, you can call 1-800-44-ARSON.