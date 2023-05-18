PONTIAC, Mich. (WLNS) — The Detroit Arson Commission is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person who started a fire on May 10 at Trademark Liquor & Check Cashing at 1220 Perry St. in Pontiac.

On the morning of May 10, a surveillance video showed the person pouring an unknown substance onto the floor, using a knit cap taken from the store’s counter to ignite the knit cap and the substance, and then running out of the building.

A surveillance video showed a person starting a fire in the Pontiac liquor store.

The person is believed to have driven off from a nearby street in a four-door, dark-colored Dodge Ram truck, pictured here.

Investigators determined the suspect to be male. He was wearing a ski mask, a lime green safety vest, a long-sleeved shirt, black pants and tan construction boots.

The man is believed to have run to a nearby street, from where he drove off in a dark-colored, four-door Dodge Ram truck.

The suspect and the truck are shown in photos.

If you have information about the person who started the fire, you can call 1-800-44-ARSON.