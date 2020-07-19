Reward offered to find person responsible for throwing kitten out of a car in Grand Ledge

Grand Ledge, Mich. (WLNS)– People in Grand Ledge are working to find the person(s) responsible for the death of a kitten, after it was thrown out of a car.

According to Patty Lance, Owner of Nana-n-Paws Doggie Daycare in Grand Ledge, the kitten was thrown out a car window at the intersection M-100 and Saginaw in Grand Ledge on Monday, July 13th. After searching for the kitten for several days, Lance said someone contacted her on Friday, that the animal had been hit by a car and killed in that very intersection.

“Grand ledge is a very much an animal loving community and we will not just sit back and stand for this,” Lance said. “We contacted the businesses and they don’t have a camera that covers that spot. Contacted the police, they don’t have a traffic cam that covers that spot,” Lance said.

That’s when she turned to Facebook, offering a $200 reward to find the person behind the incident. After more people heard about the situation, many offered to pitch in. Lance said the reward is now more than $1,300 as of Sunday afternoon.

“It just upset me so much and it upset the community so much that somebody would throw a helpless kitten out a moving vehicle at a busy intersection and think that’s okay,” Lance said.

Lance went back to the intersection to pick the kitten up out of the road and buried him in her yard next to her own cat. She believes the incident could be connected to other similar ones that people have come forward about in the past week.

“Somebody knows who did this, somebody knows who’s doing this.”

With several human societies in Mid-Michigan, Lance said there is simply no excuse for this kind of animal cruelty, which is illegal in Michigan. She’s urging anyone with information to come forward.

6 News Reporter Brittany Flowers reached out to Eaton County Animal Control for more information on the case, but could not reach anyone on the weekend.