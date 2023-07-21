GRASS LAKE TWP. Mich. (WLNS) – The Grass Lake Township Planning Commission voted Thursday night for a 90 day pause on rezoning land that would be part of a proposed solar farm. Commissioners say they need more time to review the request.

In a packed township hall, commissioners listened to more than a dozen people who live next door to or drive by the site of the proposed solar farm.

Developers with Florida-based Next Era Energy Resources requested the rezoning of several parcels of land from residential to agricultural use.

The site sits between Grass Lake and Leoni townships and is the proposed home of a 500-to-600-acre solar energy facility.

“The proposed rezoning would be compatible with all the other zones and uses in the surrounding area,” said Kunhal Parikh, project development director for Next Era Energy Resources.

More than a dozen people worry their homes would lose value as solar panels go up next door. Others are concerned about the project’s environmental impact and if it will interfere with a small airport nearby.

“I mean I feel completely blindsided, and I think you all feel the same way. And I’m not against solar,” said Bruce Giller, a man who lives near the project site.

But a handful of other people support the rezoning.

“Preserving farmland is important. It’s the farmer’s land. They are choosing solar, I trust them. If I paint my house yellow and my neighbor doesn’t like it, who’s right is more valid?” said Sabrina Edgar, a resident supporting the rezoning request.

Others pressed the planning commission for a pause on the request. Some suggest a yearlong freeze while others want more studies about the local impact to be done.

Ultimately, the commission reached its decision to pause rezoning for 90 days.

The request will be back in front of the board in October. If it’s passed then, developers will need to request a special use permit before shovels hit the ground.

Since the site sits between two townships, Grass Lake Twp. Supervisor says developers will also need to work with Leoni Twp. officials and their process.