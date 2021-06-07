Ribbon cutting for short-term crisis engagement center in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) Later today the “Home of New Vision” will be teaming up with the Jackson Chamber of Commerce to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for the community.

The home opened its doors about three months ago, and today will highlight its Engagement Center that offers short-term crisis intervention for people with substance use disorders.

Today’s event will begin at 12 pm and is located at 432 wildwood Avenue in Jackson. There will be messages from Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies and prosecuting attorney Jerry Jarzynka.



It’ll offer tours of the engagement center along with refreshments and details on its services for the community. Jackson County Chamber Ambassadors will assist with the ribbon cutting and give remarks.

For more information on help with substance use disorders, you can call “Home of New Vision” at 734 975 1602.