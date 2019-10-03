Richland Township to discuss new date for Luke Bryan concert

RICHLAND, Mich — Luke Bryan may reschedule his Richmond concert at the end of this month, but the decision is in the hands of the Richland Township Board of Trustees.

The original concert was scheduled for Sept. 27 at Stafford Farms in Richmond, MI, but was cancelled due to severe thunderstorms.

On Twitter, the country music singer tweeted that he would return to Richland to perform.

Due to heavy rain leading up to today causing wet conditions on the farm, we are unable to load in the equipment needed to put on tonight’s Farm Tour show in Louisburg, KS. For more information, stay tuned in to https://t.co/zmS1zSZ8sK. — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) October 3, 2019

The Richland Township Hall is hosting a special meeting Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. to review outdoor event applications for Bryan’s possible rescheduling of his tour at Stafford Farms on Thursday, Oct 24.

The special meeting will also have parking accessibility and traffic flow on the agenda, as those two issues were the largest ones faced during the original concert’s date. Kalamazoo County Sherrif Capt. Jeff Christensen is scheduled to speak to the board regarding improvements, according to our media partners at MLive.com.



