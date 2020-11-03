Ridesharing apps offering Election Day discounts

(WLNS) – As election day has finally arrived in the United States, some may face challenges when trying to get to the polls. In order to ease the burden of travel today, many ridesharing companies like Uber and Lyft will be offering discounts for those going to the polls.
For riders of Lyft, the company will be offering a 50% discount, up to $10 to anyone who’s going to and from any polling location. The code for the promotion is “2020VOTE” and also applies to the companies scooters and bikes in select cities.
For riders of Uber, the company will also be giving a 50% discount for trips to and from polling locations. This deal is worth up to $7 per trip, or $14 both ways. The discounts will be automatically applied when you request your ride by using the polling finder in the app.
If you’re tight for cash or don’t wish to walk your polling location, be sure to take advantage of these deals while you can. The deals only last today and expire at midnight.
