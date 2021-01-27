Right to Life holding pro-life march at the state Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Ingham County Right to Life`s annual rally at the state Capitol is being held later today.

It is being sponsored by Right to Life of Michigan along with Protect Life Michigan.

Due to the difficulties of traveling to the national march in Washington, D.C. a local event is happening here in Lansing.

It is scheduled to start a 1 o’clock this afternoon.

The event is now being retitled “Michigan`s Roe v. Wade Memorial and March.”

It will feature pro-life speakers, a memorial, followed by a march around the Capitol.

According to organizers, Right to Life of Michigan affiliates and pro-life student groups around the state are planning to attend as well.