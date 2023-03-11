LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week saw several hot topics make their way to the Michigan Legislature in the form of various bills.

A bill that adds LGBTQ+ rights to the Elliott Larsen Civil Rights Act was passed by the House and Senate and is on the way to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk, and the 1931 abortion ban was repealed.

And legislation that would additional restrictions to gun purchases passed a committee in the House.

On the national scale, this week’s Capital Rundown looks at President Joe Biden’s proposed budget plan, and Michigan U.S. Representative Tim Walberg’s re-introduction of a bill that raises the level of proof necessary for the federal government to seize property and reforms IRS statutes to protect small business owners.

The Capital Rundown also looks at a bill introduced by Michigan Democrats that gives shoppers an annual sales tax holiday, and how state lawmakers are asking the federal government to step up protections for the Great Lakes.

All of this and more is in this week’s Capital Rundown. Watch the full show in the video player above.