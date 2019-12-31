Ring in the new year at ‘Eve on the Ave’

The weather may not be perfect but the City of Jackson will have plenty going on tonight to ring in the new year with Eve on the Avenue.



“It’s an annual tradition in downtown Jackson. What happens is it’s a free family-friendly event. Everyone comes downtown. We have food, games, music, and hot drinks as well because its going to be rather cold tonight,” said Public Information Officer for the City of Jackson, Aaron Dimick.



As the clock strikes midnight the city will drop its very own shiny ball down 15 stories at City Hall. There will also be a fireworks show from consumers energy.​ The entire event is sponsored by Tripps Auto shop and Emmons trash service.​ If you’re worried about the cold, the city has another solution.



“A big feature that we have will really come in handy because it’s going to be very cold tonight is a new fire pit that was installed at Bucky Harris Park which is right across from City Hall. People who are waiting for the ball to drop or are taking part in the fun they can go warm up over there,” said Dimick.



If you want to stay inside but still go out the restaurant Veritas is hosting a 21 and over Ballroom Bash. The restaurant is right down the street from City Hall.



“That’s a ticketed event and we still have tickets available if people want to come today. We are going to have food, a live band, raffles. There’s going to be some really great prizes being raffled off,” said Executive Chef at Veritas, Cole Thornton.



Tickets will cover your first drink, party favors, and a champagne toast at midnight.





