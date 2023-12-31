LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today is the last day of the year and people are ready to celebrate.

Whether you’re hosting a party or heading out to the bars – it’s important to make sure your pets are safe for the night.

Doors will be opening and closing all night tomorrow as family and friends party into the new year and if you have pets they may be looking to make a run for it. “You want to keep your animals in a separate room away from the door that’s opening and shutting,” Julie Duke, owner of Prancing Poodle Pet Care Dog Walking Services told 6 News. “If there are windows in the room, draw the draperies. Make a nice comfortable place where they have a soft place to lay down.”

A smaller secured room can also help animals deal with fireworks. But if they are fearful there is a type of clothing you can buy to help as well. “There’s something called a thunder shirt, Duke said. “It’s like swaddling a baby, it’s a very elastic material that fits very tightly around them. some animals find that really calming.”

Dog wearing a thunder shirt. (WLNS)

If you are looking to keep your pet out while you have company, remind everyone not to feed your animals and never give them alcohol.

“I know lots of videos of people who think it’s funny that their dog likes beer,” Duke said. “It’s really not a good idea. it’s terrible for the animals.”

If you see a lost animal alert animal control and make a post to the public and if it’s your animal who got away the same thing applies. Make that post and let the community know.

“Keep the animals safe,” Dike added. “Always be thinking about what could happen because I guarantee you, if you don’t pay attention to it sooner or later you’re going to have a posting on the lost dogs or the lost cats, or the lost pets for Ingham County. And you’re going to be wringing your hands because they got away from you and you don’t know how to get them back.”

Looking ahead to the new year – many make resolutions surrounding health. But you can include your dog in that as well. Take them on more walks and put some extra fruits and veggies in their meals.