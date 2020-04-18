Rite Aid adds COVID-19 testing sites, one in Eaton Rapids

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 25, 2020 file photo, medical personnel are silhouetted against the back of a tent before the start of coronavirus testing in the parking lot outside of Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. As cases skyrocket in the U.S. and Europe, it’s becoming more clear that how healthy you were before the pandemic began plays a key role in how you fare regardless of how old you are. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Rite Aid has announced seven additional COVID-19 self-swab testing sites in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, including three locations opening in Eaton Rapids, Swartz Creek and Macomb on Monday, April 20.

New Rite Aid COVID-19 self-swab testing site locations opening Monday, April 20:

· Lansing, Mich.: 715 South Main Street in Eaton Rapids

· Flint, Mich.: 9090 Miller Road in Swartz Creek

· Detroit, Mich.: 46977 Romeo Plank Road in Macomb

· South N.J.: 501 Clements Bridge Road in Barrington

· Cleveland, Ohio: 5795 State Road in Parma

· Toledo, Ohio: 7225 Airport Highway in Holland

· Utica, N.Y.: 4854 Commercial Drive in New Hartford

The sites will be open for testing 9 a.m.-5 p.m. seven days a week and expect to be able to conduct approximately 200 tests each day through online appointments.

All Rite Aid drive-up COVID-19 testing locations will utilize self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists. Testing eligibility is based on guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which can be found here.

The testing will take place in each store’s parking lot. As part of the testing process, people must remain in their vehicles from the time they arrive and until they depart.

Testing will be available at no cost to eligible individuals who meet criteria established by the CDC. Patients are required to provide government issued identification, be at least 18 years old and need to pre-register online at www.riteaid.com in order to schedule a time slot for testing.

