Rite Aid expanding its no-charge COVID-19 testing program

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Starting today, Rite Aid pharmacies will officially update and expand its no-charge COVID-19 testing program thanks to their new partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The drugstore chain will open 60 new self-swab locations which will include testing for children as young as four.

There will also be drive-through locations available which will expand testing to 460 total sites across 16 states.

Patients will be required to pre-register for the tests at your local store through the company’s website.

Rite Aid’s COVID testing will operate Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.