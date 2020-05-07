Rite Aid increases COVID-19 testing with 46 new sites and expanded testing criteria

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WLNS) – Rite Aid is expanding its COVID-19 testing effort with the addition of 46 no-charge testing sites, most of which will operate through its stores’ drive-through windows, beginning May 11, 2020.

Rite Aid is also expanding COVID-19 testing criteria at all testing sites to include adults who are not exhibiting any symptoms of the virus, effective immediately in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

All Rite Aid COVID-19 testing locations utilize self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists. At all testing locations, patients are required to provide government-issued identification, be at least 18 years old, and need to pre-register online at www.riteaid.com in order to schedule a time slot for testing.

Rite Aid will now operate 71 testing sites across twelve states through its partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Rite Aid’s self-testing parking lot sites are open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. seven days a week.

Rite Aid testing locations operating through its stores’ drive-through windows are open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Rite Aid has the capacity to conduct up to 10,000 tests daily across all locations through online appointments.

“Rite Aid has been at the forefront of helping our nation scale up COVID-19 testing capabilities, and we’re proud to announce the addition of 46 new testing sites,” said Jim Peters, chief operating officer, Rite Aid. “Opening testing to asymptomatic individuals, as well as providing more locations using our drive-through window, represent important milestones in our response to the pandemic. We remain grateful for the daily efforts and sacrifices of our front-line associates who make the continued expansion of our testing possible.”

A complete list of Rite Aid’s COVID-19 testing sites can be seen at www.riteaid.com.



Rite Aid has partnered with Verily and will use its Baseline COVID-19 Program to provide screening, scheduling and return of results to participants for Rite Aid testing sites.

Rite Aid also selected BioReference Laboratories to provide COVID-19 laboratory testing to all drive-up locations with the goal of flattening the curve through accessible diagnostic testing.

Clinical oversight for the COVID-19 testing program is provided by PWNHealth, a national clinician network that enables safe and easy access to diagnostic testing.

Rite Aid will continue to provide regular updates on the company’s progress with COVID-19 testing.