River Trail portion West of Potter Park Zoo and Moores River Drive re-opens

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you have been waiting to walk this portion of the Lansing River Trail, good news, it’s now open.

The City of Lansing Public Service Department announced that the River Trail closure west of Potter Park Zoo and the Moores River Drive closure have been removed for the season.

Access to the trails is now available, however, visitors are encouraged to use caution when traveling in these areas as the contractor will still be in the area addressing minor restoration items through this week.

For additional information, please contact the City of Lansing Public Service Department at 517-483-4456.