RIVES TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – After a turbulent meeting last week, Rives Township leaders are looking for people to fill two critical roles.

The township board of trustees voted to start accepting resumes for clerk and FOIA coordinator.

Supervisor Jerry Adams said there’s a short window to find a new clerk to keep the township running. He said it’s critical for the township to find a new clerk.

So critical, in fact, that the township board of trustees called a special meeting Tuesday night.

Last week, Clerk Judi McCord tried to resign immediately instead of keeping her original date of the end of the month.

McCord told 6 News that her resignation was not approved because it was not submitted in writing.

Without a new clerk, Adams says the township will close May 1, which could impact two elections planned for this summer as well as all day-to-day tasks.

“The mail is held. Okay, No one has the authority to touch the mail. The mail’s job, that’s the clerk’s job. So that mail has to be held at the post office which means there will be no bills paid, no checks, no payroll paid,” he said.

A motion to appoint the deputy clerk as McCord’s replacement failed instead a public search for a new clerk was approved. The board also opened applications for a new FOIA coordinator. The current coordinator resigned last month due to health reasons.

During public comment, some people expressed frustration with the board’s progress.

Residents like Jobeth Carton say confidence in the trustees has taken a hit in recent years. But she says the issues the township is currently facing have brought more people to meetings.

“Public trust is nonexistent. It becomes residents doing all the work the board should be doing,” said Carton.

Applicants have until April 17 to submit a resume and cover letter to the township for the open positions.

The board voted to hold another meeting the following Tuesday to interview the applicants.