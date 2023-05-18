RIVES TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – There was plenty of drama Thursday night at a special meeting of the Rives Township Board of Trustees.

They were supposed to discuss filling the position of township clerk, but the motion to appoint the deputy clerk to that position was rejected again.

This comes amid a controversy surrounding township Treasurer Janina Teske after a review found she was being paid too much for her work on construction permits.

READ MORE: Rives Twp finds treasurer was overpaid, orders money back

Trustee Bryce Hammond made a motion to cooperate with any further investigation by law enforcement and trustee Christine Beecher supported it.

However, Township Supervisor Jerry Adams and Teske herself voted against the motion. Since the board has no clerk right now the vote failed two to two.

The two trustees and members of the public were upset, claiming the township’s code of ethics should prevent Teske from voting on matters related to herself.

There were other dramatic moments during the meeting as well. A member of the zoning board yelled at the commission and was followed to his car by law enforcement after they voted to close a trash collection site.