Road blocked as Lansing police search downtown area

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing police are currently blocking off Hillsdale St. at Martin Luther King Jr. A man living on Hillsdale St. said police were in his backyard and told him they are looking for someone.

The man also told 6 News that he was told by Lansing Police to stay in his home because the person they were looking for could possibly have a gun. He said he saw several officers in his backyard looking around with their guns drawn.

We have a 6 News crew on the scene who said police officers are driving around the area with their lights on and an East Lansing Police K-9 unit is on scene.