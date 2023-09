LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials in Eaton County have closed Lansing Road between Otto Road in Eaton Township and E. Kinsel Highway in Benton Township, Eaton County 911 said in a Facebook post Saturday evening.

The announcement comes following an earlier post Saturday about an accident in the area. The agency advised drivers to find an alternate route while the section of road is closed.

6 News will provide any further updates as they become available.