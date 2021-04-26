Road closures and construction on Morrell and Clinton St. in Jackson start today

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS)- Starting today the city of Jackson will begin its 2021 construction season starting with two long-awaited street construction projects on Morrell and Clinton St.

Both will be getting new water mains, lead service line replacements, curb, sidewalk repairs, and lastly, new street pavements. Something officials says have been needed for years.

“The roads are very bad, as we know, a lot of roads in Michigan are, but these haven’t been replaced in years, so we’re very excited to begin work,” said Aaron Dimick, Jackson Public Information Officer

The city will have 13 infrastructure projects for the 2021 season and says these two deteriorating roadways need the most work in this area and will shut down the roads until fall.

The road construction beginning today is the first phase and is expected to be completed in July, followed by the second, which will end in fall.

Construction on Morrell, which will impact most people, will completely close Morrell St. from MLK Dr. to Greenwood Ave, along with the side streets that run along that area.

Morrell is known as a busy residential street that cuts through central Jackson and connects various neighborhoods, allowing people to get to downtown.

Clinton St. is a one-block residential street in Downtown Jackson that hasn’t been replaced since the 1950s. City officials say they are excited about the project and hope to finish on time, as planned.

Those living in the area should not worry, and will have access to and from their homes at all times during construction according to city officials.