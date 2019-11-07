Road conditions result in multiple accidents in Livingston County

Livingston County, Mich., — Police are warning people of slick road conditions that resulted in several crashes across the county Thursday morning, including one fatal crash.

Eastbound Interstate 96 was closed between D-19 and Latson Road due to three crashes, according to Michigan State Police.

“One of the crashes was a single car fatal,” the agency posted on twitter. “The reason for the traffic crashes was due to road conditions. I-96 was closed down temporarily but is now open.”

M-59 at I-96 was closed in both directions and ramps to I-96 are closed due to a crash on Burkhart Road at the interchange and has since reopened.

Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy said the crash involved a Livingston Educational Service Agency Bus used by Howell Schools and another vehicle.

“No kids were on board,” Murphy said. “But there were some significant injuries.”

A damaged Ram 1500 truck was seen on the back of a flatbed wrecker around 9:30 a.m.

Murphy said other crashes occurred on I-96 and M-59.

“There were crashes all over this morning. It was a mess this morning,” he said. “We had them from the county line to county line, the furthest one I heard about was one on eastbound I-96 and Pleasant Valley Road, and a few on M-59.”