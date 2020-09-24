Road worker killed after struck by car in Eaton County

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police report a road worker died after he was struck by a vehicle traveling on Sherwood Highway Thursday afternoon.

The preliminary investigation found the pedestrian was working on the road when struck by a full-size pickup truck.

The 40-year-old pedestrian who died was from Gladwin, Michigan.

At this time, drugs and alcohol were not determined to be factors in this incident.

In the meantime, Sherwood Highway is closed at Cook Road while troopers continue their investigation.