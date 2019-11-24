Robotics students of all ages compete

MASON, Mich. (WLNS)– It’s never too early to try your hand at robotics, especially if you have a mentor from Mason High School’s FIRST robotics team.

“Their creativity hasn’t been limited by anything that’s happened to them in their life yet,” junior Ellie Agnew says of the younger students. “So I mean in their mind, there’s no reason why they can’t build a robot that can fly, and that’s just something you don’t always see in teenagers to adults.”

“I think just having a representative from high school robotics helps people just push through our tough situations,” Mason Middle School student Ethan Charlot says. “It’s been really good. It’s really good to have their experience and dedication to FIRST to help us.”

“FIRST has made it really easy to start them young,” Agnew says. They make coding and building super simple by having almost like a LEGO build kit that you would get at home. I think that this is the best time to get them started. It is a little hard sometimes, but their passion is great and they’re always excited to be here.”