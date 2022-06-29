LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Last Friday, the US Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, taking away a woman’s right to an abortion and instead leaving it up to individual states. Here in Michigan, while the constitutionality of our abortion ban makes its way through the courts, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said he would uphold the ban.

Yet, Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemen said she wanted to reassure residents and would not enforce the statue.

“It’s my obligation to protect the safety and wellbeing of this community and that in my opinion, to prosecute providers providing a necessary medical service to person is not what I want to stand for,” she said.

Siemon said she was mortified as a prosecutor and as a woman when the court overturned the decades old case, which allowed “trigger laws” banning abortion in several states to go into effect.

On Monday, Attorney General Dana Nessel reminded Michiganders that the state’s 1931 abortion ban was the subject of a temporary injunction in a case between her office and Planned Parenthood of Michigan, making it unenforceable by her office and every county prosecutor in the state.

However, Attorney David Kallman, who’s representing Kent and Jackson County’s prosecutors said otherwise. He believes the injunction does not effect enforcement on the county level.

“What they are trying to do is boot strap in our clients like the two prosecutors we represent to say well they are bound by this injunction also. That’s ridiculous, that’s a joke. Our clients are not parties to that case. They are not working in concert with the attorney general, they are not agents for the attorney general, they are not employees,” he said.

Siemon said she believes both arguments have some merit. but with the level of discretion prosecutors have, she’s steadfast on not enforcing the nearly 100 year old statue.

As for the Supreme Court decision, she said a lot of uncertainty is ahead for other cases concerning access to birth control and even same-sex marriage.

6 News did reach out to Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka for a comment on how his office will deal with the decision, but we did not hear back.