Rogers to seek GOP nomination for Senate

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A former Republican congressman has thrown his hat into the ring to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

Mike Rogers, who represented a district that including Ingham, Livingston and northern Oakland Counties, is officially in the race for the Republican nomination for Senate. The 60-year-old served in the state legislature before launching a career in D.C. While in D.C., he lead the House Intelligence Committee.

Former Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Mich., speaks at the Vision ’24 conference’ on March 18, 2023, in North Charleston, S.C. Rogers is expected to soon announce a bid for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat in 2024. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

He is also a former FBI agent. He was born and raised in Livingston County. He is also U.S. Army Veteran.

Rogers is the first prominent Republican to announce a campaign in the eight months that have elapsed between Stabenow’s retirement announcement. In March, Rogers hinted he might run for the GOP nomination President.

On the Democratic side, Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin has choked off any competition so far. She’s considered a moderate Democrat who is representing Michigan’s new 7th Congressional District. She originally represented the old 8th Congressional District, where Rogers served for 14 years. She is a former CIA agent who briefed the administrations of both George W. Bush and Barack Obama.