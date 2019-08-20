Roma Bakery owner to customers: ‘I’ll miss you.’

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s the end of an era for people with a sweet tooth in Lansing.

After 50 years, Roma Bakery, Deli & Fine Foods is closing its doors. Its owners, Sostine and Mena Castriciano, made the announcement to its customers on Facebook Monday.

To Our Dear Customers,It is with mixed emotions that we announce the closing of Roma Bakery. After five decades of hard… Posted by Roma Bakery, Deli & Fine Foods on Monday, August 19, 2019

Mena Castriciano says it’s a decision that’s been a long time coming.

“My husband’s 73. I’m 71,” she said. “Mena is the same person, just different. It’s hard for me. A lot of work.”

Castriciano says they looked for someone to keep the business going, but no one stepped forward.

“Three or four years, we want to sell. We just couldn’t find anybody. Some were interested, but too much work at the bakery,” she said.

Eventually, a buyer did emerge, but only for the building.

Roma Bakery began as an Italian grocery store, in 1969. Through the years, they have expanded their business to offer Lansing residents an authentic bakery, deli and baked goods.

It’s also become known for its paczkis, which are sold around every Fat Tuesday, and many people say they will miss.

But what Mena Castriciano says she’ll miss the most is the people.

“I’ll miss people that work for Mena,” she said. “They’re really good people. They treat me like mom, or, ‘They love you, Mena.’ “

And while the couple is retiring, Mena is not completely ruling out another venture.

“Maybe another year or two…maybe a little Roma place,” she said. “Maybe just another place somewhere.”

Roma’s last day in operation will be September 30. And no matter what happens, Mena says she has a message for her customers before they close.

“Please come see us,” she said. “I’ll miss you.”