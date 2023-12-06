LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Following the shooting death of Stephen Luis Romero, 33, by Lansing Police Department on Friday, his family has hired Fieger Law to represent them.

Now Romero’s family say they want answers.

LPD officers on Friday responded to the 1600 block of Massachusetts Avenue in Lansing shortly after 11 p.m., for multiple calls about a domestic violence situation, including reports that a woman at the address had been shot.

Police said when they got there, they approached a car where they found Romero and the woman, whom they would later discover had no injuries.

Police shot Stephen Romero, 33, while responding to a call about a domestic violence situation. (Romero family)

“During this encounter, a gun is presented by a male subject, and officers engage him at the point. At 11:27, units advised that shots had been fired.” LPD Chief Ellery Sosebee in a news conference on Sunday.

During the news conference, Sosebee declined to say whether or not Romero had shot at officers, saying the detail at this point could compromise the investigation.

The Romero family’s lawyer, managing partner James Harrington or Fieger Law, told 6 News that a civil rights lawsuit may be in the near future, but that the decision won’t be made until body camera footage is released.

James Harrington of Fieger Law Firm (WLNS)

“We’ve now entered the holiday season, and Mr. Romero’s child is going to celebrate Christmas without their dad, and his wife will be without the husband, and they’re absolutely devastated,” Harrington said.

The attorney said that after multiple requests for the video were denied, LPD has finally agreed to share it.

“In the world that we live in today, the police investigations on force use and fatal force use absolutely has to have transparency in order to gain the trust of the community,” Harrington said.

LPD said it expects to release more details and body camera footage by the end of the week.