Ron Weiser elected as Chair of Michigan Republican Party

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The results are in from the Michigan Republican Party 2021 Convention.
According to the MI GOP, Ron Weiser and new MIGOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock earned 66% of the votes. Weiser is entering his 3rd non-consecutive term.
In a statement, Wesier went on to say “Meshawn and I are honored and excited to lead the party over the next two critical years. Our overwhelming victory today is just the beginning. The beginning of our road to victory in 2022. The beginning of a better, brighter future for our children, for our families.” He went on to say that they plan to win in 2022.
There has been some controversy around Weiser and accusations from outgoing Chair Laura Cox. She has accused Weiser of a “secret deal” and paying a former Secretary of State $200,000 in undisclosed GOP funds to drop out of the race in 2018. Weiser responded on a Facebook post saying that she was trying to slander his name based on a political grudge.
Weiser sits on the University’s Board of Regents.
Here are the newly elected representatives of the Michigan Republican Party.
Elected
Chairman: Ron Weiser
Co-Chairman: Meshawn Maddock
Youth Vice-Chair: Paul Stephens
Coalitions Vice-Chair: Tami Carlone
Grassroots Vice-Chair: Marian Sheridan
Administrative Vice-Chair: Diane Schindlbeck
Runoff Elections will be held in the following races
Outreach Vice-Chair:
Ty Bundy
Brandon Brice
Ethnic Vice-Chair:
Bernadette Smith
Jamie Swafford