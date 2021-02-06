Ron Weiser elected as Chair of Michigan Republican Party

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The results are in from the Michigan Republican Party 2021 Convention.

According to the MI GOP, Ron Weiser and new MIGOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock earned 66% of the votes. Weiser is entering his 3rd non-consecutive term.

In a statement, Wesier went on to say “Meshawn and I are honored and excited to lead the party over the next two critical years. Our overwhelming victory today is just the beginning. The beginning of our road to victory in 2022. The beginning of a better, brighter future for our children, for our families.” He went on to say that they plan to win in 2022.

There has been some controversy around Weiser and accusations from outgoing Chair Laura Cox. She has accused Weiser of a “secret deal” and paying a former Secretary of State $200,000 in undisclosed GOP funds to drop out of the race in 2018. Weiser responded on a Facebook post saying that she was trying to slander his name based on a political grudge.

Weiser sits on the University’s Board of Regents.

Here are the newly elected representatives of the Michigan Republican Party.

Elected

Chairman: Ron Weiser

Co-Chairman: Meshawn Maddock

Youth Vice-Chair: Paul Stephens

Coalitions Vice-Chair: Tami Carlone

Grassroots Vice-Chair: Marian Sheridan

Administrative Vice-Chair: Diane Schindlbeck

Runoff Elections will be held in the following races

Outreach Vice-Chair:

Ty Bundy

Brandon Brice

Ethnic Vice-Chair:

Bernadette Smith

Jamie Swafford