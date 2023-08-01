LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A charity that provides a place to stay for the families of sick children was able to refresh its facilities after a generous grant.

The organizers of Ronald McDonald House Charities in Lansing say they were able to use the $25,000 gift to redo the flooring in all their rooms, and they are ‘LOVING IT.’

“This grant ensures we can continue to provide guests with a comfortable place to unwind just steps away from their child who is getting the care they need,” said Carolyn Hurst, executive director of RMHCMM. “At the House, we provide families a home away from home”.

The house is located just across the street from the main Sparrow complex on E. Michigan Ave. People behind the program say this is important because guests can be called to their child’s bedside at any moment.

The grant was provided by Jackson National Life Insurance Company, officials there say that it’s all a part of the company’s philanthropic goals to support mid-Michigan.

“The House does so much to help support the families who stay there, and it`s an honor for us to contribute to making families feel at home while their child gets the care they need,” said Kirstyn Waldron, corporate philanthropy manager at Jackson. “We`re committed to contributing to organizations like the House that are dedicated to supporting strong families.”