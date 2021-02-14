Roses, chocolate and binoculars? The short, but long distance relationship of a Detroit man and Canadian woman

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS)– When you usually think of Valentine’s Day, you probably think of roses and chocolate.. but how about binoculars? Steve Hartman from CBS News spoke with one couple who shared how their relationship changed due to the pandemic.

Scott Meyers of Detroit, Michigan and Karolyn Gagnier of Windsor, Canada are in one of the shortest, long-distance relationships in North America.

“We could literally wave at one another,” said Karolyn.

Scott and Karolyn have been dating a couple years. They used to see each other all the time. But when Covid closed all land border crossings to non-essential travel…this mile wide waterway, became an ocean.



Hartman asked “so what does it take for you to see him?” “I get in my car – drive four and a half hours to the airport in Toronto – got on an airplane – flew literally back to where I had started that day to surprise him at work. That’s how much I love him,” said Karolyn.

They’ve gotten together a few other times – but flights are expensive. So most of their visits are decidedly less intimate.



Steve asked “know there are other fish in the Detroit River?” “So you’re the 451st person, I believe, that’s asked that question in the last year. Um, Scott is my person,” Karolyn answered.

Along our borders, there are thousands of couples like Karolyn and Scott – stranded on separate shores – waiting for land crossings to open. And I share their story tonight, in hopes that their curse illuminates your blessing. To be stuck at home with the one you love on Valentine’s Day sounds pretty perfect to them – and Karolyn says well worth waiting for.

“We had a trip planned last March where Scott was going to ask me a very important question,” said Karolyn. “What is your favorite color?” said Steve.

“Exactly. So I’m very much looking forward to Scott and I being able to finally travel where he can ask me in a very romantic manner what my favorite color is,” Karolyn answered.

“And what will the answer be?” said Steve. Karolyn said “ah, yes, and red.”