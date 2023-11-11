LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Michigan historian will give a presentation at the Mason Area Historical Museum Wednesday. It will be all about how women helped the U.S. and Allied forces win World War II, and historian Claire Dahl will be dressed as the iconic “Rosie the Riveter.”

“Claire Dahl’s ‘Rosie, the Riveter’ presentation highlights the boldness, determination, creativity and bravery of American men and women as they prepared for, and then valiantly fought, World War II,” according to a statement from the Mason Area Historical Society. “She will share the incredible history of the Willow Run [near Ypsilanti] B-24 Bomber Plant and the teamwork of the powerful Detroit automotive industry.”

Dahl has a master’s degree in women’s history and has been teaching American history since 1971.

The presentation is during the historical society’s monthly meeting at 7 p.m., at the Mason Museum‘s Virginia Schlichter Auditorium, at 200 E. Oak Street in downtown Mason. While you’re there, you can tour the Mason Museum, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. Both events are free.