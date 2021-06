LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you’re looking to sing or dance, Royal Scot Golf will host its first outdoor music festival.

This new festival is a family friendly event featuring live classic rock, country and Motown music. There will also be a number of vendors, food trucks and a corn hole tournament.

Gate will open at 11:00 a.m. with the first band set to play at noon and will run all the way until 11:00 p.m.

Tickets in advance are $10 while tickets at the gate will be $15.