LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As beds fill up at local pediatric hospitals, officials are urging people to help prevent RSV and influenza infections in children.

Officials say 89% of Intensive Care Unit beds in pediatric hospitals are full.

Hospitals are also reporting large surges in young patients visiting emergency departments.

Officials at hospitals urge people with mild cold-like symptoms to stay at home if symptoms get worse.

Urgent Care or a primary care physician’s office are usually the most appropriate setting to seek care, according to officials.

Emergency Room visits should be reserved for those with moderate to severe symptoms, including shortness of breath.