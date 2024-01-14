LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Ruby Bridges, who became famous at the age of 6 when she was the first Black child to attend a formerly all-whites New Orleans school, will be in Lansing this Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Bridges, who first made history in November 1960, is the guest of honor at the 2024 MLK Day of Celebration luncheon, hosted by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission of Mid-Michigan.

FILE – U.S. Deputy Marshals escort 6-year-old Ruby Bridges from William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans, in this file photo from November 14, 1960. Bridges has authored a picture book to explain that long-ago experience to the youngest readers. (AP Photo/File)

The event is this Monday, Jan. 15, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Lansing Center.

“Bridges will offer perspectives on civil rights and race-related issues, emphasizing the significance of history as both a cornerstone and a source of truth,” a spokesperson for the MLK Jr. Commission said in the event post.

This combination photo shows the book cover for “This Is Your Time,” left, and a portrait of the author Ruby Bridges. (Random House via AP)

According to a news release, the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day luncheon by the MLK Commission of Mid-Michigan is the largest and longest-running annual day of celebration in the United States.

Tickets to the event are sold out, according to the news release.