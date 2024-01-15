LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Tickets for Monday’s 39th annual MLK Day of Celebration luncheon were sold out for months in advance, with more than 1,500 people showing up to honor a civil rights legend.

This year’s featured speaker is a civil rights pioneer herself, who followed in Dr. King’s footsteps even though she was just a little girl at the time.

Ruby Bridges was just 6 years old when she made history as the first Black child to desegregate a New Orleans primary school in November 1960.

“I believe that what we are faced with today is much deeper than what we look like; it’s good and evil, and good and evil comes in all shades and colors,” Bridges said at the event.

MLK Day of Celebration Luncheon (WLNS)





It was all smiles and laughter from the people who packed the Lansing Center. Organizers say the theme of this year’s event was “Compassion and embodying the spirit of Dr. King.”

“I think that always figuring out how we as humans can be more human towards one another is always the right conversation,” said Elaine Hardy, Chairperson for the MLK Commission of Mid-Michigan. “We recognize, then, how we reverse [racism], how to combat it and teach them to love one another.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D – Mich. 7th Dist.) also spoke to the crowd at the event.

Organizers say the event not only honors Dr. King, but teaches the next generation to continue his legacy. Five high school and middle school students Monday were awarded scholarship money for their places in the Martin Luther King, Jr. essay contest.

“A new hope is formed; one that wouldn’t have been there if it weren’t for the people that came together,” said Akiem Gill, the middle school student who won the essay contest.

Ruby Bridges added at the event that if we want to end racism, we have to all come together–and that starts with teaching our youth to love each other.