Runners pound the pavement during annual Holiday Classic 5k

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Runners and walkers pounded the pavement this morning for the 7th Annual Holiday Classic 5k in East Lansing.

6 News was at the event and whether people participated for their first time, or keep coming back every year, they say it’s a great way to bring the whole family together right before Christmas.

“I’m a table runner, inspired by Christmas dinner because I’m hungry,” said runner Karen Alexander.

Whether it’s the costumes or the family traditions, hundreds ran through Michigan State University’s campus to get in the holiday spirit.

“I’ve been running races for over 50 years and at age 88 I still enjoy it,” said runner Bobby Crim.

It’s Alexander’s first time taking part.

“I saw the costume contest and I thought, why not? My daughter actually helped me put it all together and I just thought, you know, display,” said Alexander.

Crim has been doing it for years.

“It’s something that’s a lot of camaraderie, it’s always for something good, too,” said Crim.

So, what does the Christmas holiday mean to these runners?

“I think it’s just being around our family, our friends, you know, following those traditions, making new ones, and celebrating the birth of Jesus is a huge deal to us,” said runner Tia Stewart.

“It’s the birth of Jesus and it’s great to be together with family and giving each other gifts and appreciating everybody,” said Alexander.

It means everything about family. The family that’s here, the family that you miss that isn’t here, it’s that time when you ought to be grateful for what you have. It’s a special time of year,” said Crim.

The money raised at the race will be donated to the Greater Lansing Food Bank.