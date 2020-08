Hip Hop icon, RZA, teamed up with Good Humor Ice Cream to make a new jingle for the truck in place of the well known Turkey in the Straw.

That’s because the old song has a racist past.

Good Humor is calling on all ice cream truck drivers to stop playing turkey in the straw and replace it with the new jingle.

Good Humor said it has not owned ice cream trucks since the 1970s, but it is an industry leader and the company wants to be a part of the solution on the issue.