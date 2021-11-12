Safe Routes to School program will be auditing Bath Charter Township today

BATH, Mich (WLNS) — Community members in Bath Charter Township will be having a sidewalk infrastructure audit on Friday, Nov. 12 at 7 a.m. at James Couzens Memorial Park.

The purpose is to identify safety hazards in that area that kids may encounter while walking or biking to school, and how officials can help to improve or create a better and safer experience.

These walk audits are audits that happen across the country and are hosted by a federal program from the U.S. Department of Transportation called the Safe Routes to School Program.

Its purpose is to encourage kids to walk and bike to school to create healthier lifestyles, and they do this by creating infrastructure improvements.

The audit is open to the public and will be hosted by a few groups, including the Safe Routes to School Program, Bath Charter Township, and the Michigan Fitness Foundation.



There will be 3 routes:

During the walk officials and parents will look into issues and safety hazards that kids may face while heading to school, this includes the quality sidewalks, designated biking areas, proper lighting, and safety measures in place at busy traffic stops.

If issues are identified officials will come up with a plan to fix them, by building new routes or updating current ones.