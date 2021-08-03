Safety concerns grow as big events return to mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Last year, the Michigan jazz fest had to be held virtually, but this year live music is making a comeback.

It’s the event that Terry says put Old Town on the map decades ago, and he says some things never change.

“See the quality of the people of this community coming together and how we are with each other it’s why we do it,” said Terry.

It’s not the only event welcoming people back. Today, the Ingham County Fair opened its doors.

Later this week on the schedule is the East Lansing arts festival and then the Jackson County Fair.

In East Lansing, we’re about a month away from seeing a massive crew tailgating outside Spartan Stadium.

The Stadium alone seats 75,000 people.

A spokesperson for MSU tells 6 news at this time no additional safety protocols are in place. But, the university will be monitoring covid spread in the community.

As festivals fairs and sports events return to mid-Michigan so do safety concerns.

“We’re very concerned for the safety of everyone who attends and our volunteers,” said Terry.

“We want people to be safe. And we don’t want to be a transmitter in any way shape or form. And we’re using every precaution we can.”

He says if people aren’t vaccinated he hopes they keep a mask handy. “We’re hoping that everybody that comes is vaccinated if not wear a mask or both.”

It’s guidance health experts are also issuing after learning that 10 COVIDcases have been traced back to this year’s Ionia free fair, while 66 cases were linked to the Faster Horses music festival in Brooklyn.