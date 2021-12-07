Holiday fire safety: Simple but important tips for decorating this year

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — The 2021 holiday season is here and fire officials want to remind people of the fire dangers in their homes when putting up holiday trees and decorations.

From the stockings above the fire to the tree dressed in lights, fire officials say the fire dangers are all over and many times are preventable during these holiday months.

“Home fires increase during the holiday and it could be because we’re using candles at home or maybe overloading electrical outlets,” said Fire Lieutenant Michael McLeieer from E.S.C.A.P.E. Inc.

He says trees can go up in seconds and cause an entire house to burn down, and even take lives. The American Red Cross says nearly 47,000 fires occur during the winter holidays and kill over 500 people.

McLeieer says he and his team have created these tips to try and save lives:

So when tree shopping, make sure you choose a fresh tree, and when you get home, always place it three feet away from all heat sources. Maintain its water, check its needles and always inspect the lights going on.

Officials say fires can start all around the house during this season and many times occur in the kitchen, “Make sure we watch what we’re cooking, broiling, boiling, or frying, and make sure we don’t allow that fire to actually begin because it just takes a matter of moments,” said McLeieer.

When it comes to candles, make sure to keep them away from flammable items and never leave them unattended or in reach of children. For more fire safety you can head to the following link: www.nfpa.org