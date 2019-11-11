FENTON TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention every year in the U.S. more than 4,000 people are rushed to hospitals for carbon monoxide poisoning and more than 400 die.
In a story first brought to you by WLNS Anchor Chivon Kloepfer, learn about the dangers of carbon monoxide and the heartbreaking story of one families tragic misfortune with “the silent killer.”
Safety For You: Carbon Monoxide Safety
