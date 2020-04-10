Safety For You: Help us help you when calling 911

The COVID-19 Pandemic has and is creating new procedures for community First Responders.

In a statement sent to WLNS-TV 6 News, Fire Chief Dave Glotzbach, president of the Michigan Association of Fire Chiefs and firefighter Michael McLeieer, president of the Michigan State Firemen’s Association, say they continue to learn and adjust response procedures in their efforts to protect both citizens and personnel.

The two say they will continue monitoring the situation and make best practice adjustments as they move through this extended duration event.

These changes have many people asking what they should expect when they call 911 asking for assistance or reporting a medical emergency.

First responders say if you do experience the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 such as a dry cough, fever or shortness of breath, please contact your primary care physician and follow their instructions.

If you don’t have a primary care physician or you must call 911, please be accurate and honest so emergency responders can best take care of you, your family and your community.

The Delta Township Fire Department in Eaton County produced a video describing what to expect when you call 911 and how you can help your community.

The Michigan Association of Fire Chiefs and Michigan State Firemen’s Association applaud Michiganders for the great job of staying home and helping to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Please continue these efforts so we can focus on the health and safety of our communities.

The two groups remind people to “Stay Home. Stay Safe. Save Lives”.