Safety For You: Helping kids learn about fire safety

It’s a growing concern. Officials say the number of people dying in house fires is on the rise in Michigan.

And kids aged 3 to 5 are the most at risk.

A conference at the Kellogg Center focused on possible solutions.

One of the points discussed was when parents should start talking to their kids about fire safety.

It’s an earlier age than many think.

One official tells 6 News you should be talking to your toddlers starting at age two about fire safety because that’s when kids start using all five senses to learn.

Parents, educators and volunteers gathered at the Kellogg Conference Center in East Lansing for the 27th annual Parenting Awareness Michigan Conference.

This year, in one week, nine people died from house fires in Michigan alone.

Included in that number are the three young boys who died in October in Lansing.

“We’re already at 90 fatalities through November 7th,” says firefighter Michael McLeieer, president of the Michigan State Firemen’s Association. “And within a 7-day period here in Michigan we had 9 fatalities. Five included children, so this is a time where we need to take and advocate for safety and make sure that everyone has the tools to keep their families safe.”

In Michigan the number of people dying in fires is the highest it’s been in two years.

And if you need help getting the conversation started with your little ones, enlist the help of some of their favorite cartoon characters, like Sesame Street.