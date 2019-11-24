Safety For You: Protecting your home during the holidays

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Thanksgiving is just four days away and it’s that time of year when people are heading out of town for the holidays.

If you are traveling, police want to make sure you prepare your home before you leave.

The FBI reports there are three burglaries every minute in America, adding up to nearly 4,000 a day.

That’s why the Michigan State Police want to send out a few reminders in hopes of avoiding this during the holiday season.

“When traveling, whether it’s a day or a couple days out of town, make sure it looks like somebody is at home,” said Lt. Brian Oleksyk with the Michigan State Police.

While you’re heading out of town, burglars are looking for a way in your home, if there’s an opportunity.

“Criminals are good at stealing stuff and breaking into people’s houses and they know when people travel, they case out houses, and they can tell when somebody’s home or not home,” said Oleksyk.

That’s unless you prep your home for the holidays.

Oleksyk says home breaks-ins increase at this time of year and that’s why it’s important to follow these tips.

“A few things to do is stop your mail if you have packages and if you’re one of those people who get packages delivered all the time to your house, either try to put a stop to that or hold on that or if you have a good neighbor, they can come and collect that package off your front porch,” said Oleksyk.

Oleksyk also says it’s also a good idea to have a video surveillance system, so you can watch over your home in real time.

“Also if it happens to snow over the next couple of days while you’re out of town, again if you have a really good neighbor, have them take their car and put some tracks in that driveway, so it looks like somebody has been recently there or currently home,” said Oleksyk.

If you see something out of the ordinary happening at a neighbor’s home while they’re gone:

“Don’t be afraid to call 911, so the police can come and check to see whatever that suspicious activity is,” said Oleksyk.