Safety For You: Summer Grilling Tips

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - When the warmer weather arrives, there’s nothing better than the smell of food on the grill. It’s the most popular way to cook food.

Did you know, according to the Patio and Barbecue Association, seven out of every ten adults in the United States have a grill or smoker, which translates to a lot of tasty meals? But it also means there’s an increased risk of home fires. In fact July is the peak month for grill fires and roughly half of the injuries involving grills are thermal burns.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, In 2013-2017, U.S. fire departments went to an annual average of 10,200 home fires involving grills, hibachis or barbecues per year, including 4,500 structure fires and 5,700 outside or unclassified fires. These fires caused an annual average of 10 civilian fire deaths, 160 civilian injuries and $123 million in direct property damage.

A grill placed too close to anything that can burn is a fire hazard. They can be very hot, causing burn injuries. E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety offers these simple tips to follow so you will be on your way to safe grilling this summer season!

SAFETY TIPS:

Propane and charcoal BBQ grills should only be used outdoors.

The grill should be placed well away from the home, deck railings and out from under eaves and overhanging branches.

Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grill area.

Keep your grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grills and in trays below the grill.

Never leave your grill unattended.

Always make sure your gas grill lid is open before lighting it.

CHARCOAL GRILLS:

There are several ways to get the charcoal ready to use. Charcoal chimney starters allow you to start the charcoal using newspaper as a fuel.

If you use a starter fluid, use only charcoal starter fluid. Never add charcoal fluid or any other flammable liquids to the fire.

Keep charcoal fluid out of the reach of children and away from heat sources.

There are also electric charcoal starters, which do not use fire. Be sure to use an extension cord for outdoor use.

When you are finished grilling, let the coals completely cool before disposing in a metal container. Never place hot coals in a paper bag or plastic trash can.

PROPANE GRILLS: