Stay safe when severe weather hits

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Mid-Michigan is being hit hard by thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and the severe weather is expected to continue into the early evening.

Our StormTracker 6 weather team is watching the system develop and will keep

you informed.

Besides watching on television, download our Stormtracker 6 weather app for your

smartphone or tablet. You can get warnings directly through that app.

Already have a weather radio? Make sure your weather radio has fresh

batteries.

Have a family plan that includes an emergency safe place in your home,

whether it’s in the basement or in the center of the house, putting as many

walls as possible between you and the outside.

If you live in a mobile home go to a sturdy building well before a storm

approaches.

Strong wind events and severe thunderstorms, not just tornadoes, can knock

down trees, causing power outages.

So plan ahead. Have a safety kit with a battery powered radio, flashlight,

extra batteries, your prescription medications, and a first-aid kit.

Also have some food that could last for a few days, including granola bars,

and bottled water.

Consumers Energy reminds people to stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines as

well as anything the wires may be touching.

If you do use a home generator remember that operating a generator may produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas.

Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, or near any air intakes, and never fuel a generator when it is running.

You can also keep track of power outages through these online links:

Lansing Board of Water and Light

Lansing Board of Water and Light Everbridge Alert System

Consumers Energy

DTE Outage Center