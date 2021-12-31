Safety tips for celebrating New Year’s Eve with fireworks

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS)– The end of 2021 is here and those looking to celebrate by sending bright lights into the sky can do so, but need to follow Michigan laws which include locations and times.

Many areas across the state do have local ordinances, however, the state does have some dates blocked off for firework use outside of that timeframe. Those who violate those laws could be fined up to $1,000.

Officials with the East Lansing Fire Department want to remind people to celebrate safely and always use their best judgment, especially if using alcohol to celebrate the holiday.

“Try to keep fireworks spread apart from each other, especially when lighting. Make sure that they’re away from structures, and fireworks that don’t explode when initially lit, don’t try to relight them, place them in water, and move on to the next firework,” said East Lansing Fire Fighter, John Newman.

Michigan.Gov also puts out safety tips on how to properly use fireworks while celebrating the holiday, which include some of the following:

ALWAYS:

Follow the manufacturer’s directions.

Have an adult supervise fireworks activities, including sparklers.

Light fireworks one at a time, then immediately back away to a safe distance.

Keep people and pets out of range before lighting fireworks.

Light fireworks outdoors on a driveway or other paved surface at least 25 feet away from houses and highly flammable materials such as dry grass or mulch.

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.

Douse spent fireworks in a bucket of water before discarding them.

NEVER: