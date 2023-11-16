LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –Thousands of people are expected to fill downtown Lansing on Friday for Silver Bells in the City. While you and your family get ready to feel the Christmas spirit come alive, officials with the Lansing Police Department want to ensure that everyone has a good time –that’s why their top priority is safety.

“We’re super prepared for it,” LPD Officer Damon Pulver told 6 News. “We’re gonna have lots more police officers that are going to be down here making sure everyone is safe.”

Like every year, the parade will be a sight to see. Officer Pulver said it’s best for you to enjoy it from the sidelines.

“While the parade route is going down, we’re avoiding walking in the street or making sure that we’re watching out for children so that they’re not walking out in front of the parade,” he said.

Before the festivities begin, LPD suggests that you make plans to arrive early to the parade, as finding a place to park may be challenging.

“On Friday, starting at 6 a.m., we’re gonna be having road closures down here in Lansing on several different locations,” he said. “All of those areas are gonna be marked on the times when you can and can’t be parking there. Refrain from parking in those areas to avoid getting towed,” he said.

Before leaving your vehicle, you’ll want to make sure that it’s locked and that personal belongings are out of sight. That will cut down on the risk of thieves targeting your possessions.

You won’t be able to smoke marijuana during the family event and if you’re thinking about having a few drinks—there are some restrictions.

“The only alcohol we’re allowed to be consuming down here — in the social district, in the downtown area — is any cup that is from any of our bars down here that is marked with the social district,” he said. “Anything outside of that, any sort of liquor, beer or anything else that’s not in one of these containers is illegal.”

The electric light parade kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. on the corner of Lenawee and South Washington Square.