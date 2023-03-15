MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – What started as an effort to protect the migration patterns of a particular salamander has gained national attention in recent years. On Wednesday, the City of Marquette Police Department announced road closures for 2023 to continue those efforts.

A portion of Peter White Drive in Presque Isle Park will be closed from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily until May 15 or whenever the salamanders finish their migration.

Road barricades will be set up and taken down daily to keep cars from driving through the area. As of now, only foot traffic is allowed in those areas.

The migrating salamanders make the move from the park’s interior across the roadway and to their breeding ponds at night.

If you are planning to visit the park in an effort to see the salamanders, use caution and watch where you’re walking. No bikes are allowed, only foot traffic. Viewing hours are from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. nightly.