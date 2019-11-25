Salmonella is becoming more antibiotic resistant

New studies show that more strains of Salmonella are becoming more antibiotic-resistant.

The study was published in Frontiers in Medicine and found a recent increase in antibiotic resistant Salmonella strains have been followed by longer hospital stays.

What is Salmonella?

Salmonella is a diverse group of bacterial pathogens that causes foodborne infections. Infected patients often develop diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, though some infections are more severe and can be life threatening

“If you get a salmonella infection that is resistant to antibiotics today, you are more likely to be hospitalized longer, and it will take you longer to recover,” said Shannon Manning, MSU Foundation professor in the Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics and senior author of the study. “We need better detection methods at the clinical level to identify resistant pathogens earlier so we can treat them with the right drugs the first time.”

Health professionals say misdiagnosing symptoms or improperly treating them by one or more days can cause Salmonella to worsen. That’s because the more resistant bacteria grow stronger even if the doctor’s treatment has helped the patient to fight off the more susceptible bacteria.

In Michigan, doctors have observed more strains that are resistant to ampicillin, a common antibiotic prescribed to treat salmonella. Multidrug resistance, or resistance to more than three classes of antibiotics, has also increased in Michigan and could further complicate patient treatment plans, according to a MSU press release regarding the study.

“We’re still uncertain as to why this is happening; it could be that these antibiotics have been overprescribed in human and veterinary medicine and that possessing genes for resistance has allowed these bacteria to grow and thrive in the presence of antibiotics,” Manning said.

To read the full study, visit the following link: https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fmed.2019.00250/full